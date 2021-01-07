Left Menu
Development News Edition

CureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance with Bayer

The move underscores Germany's push for a home-grown vaccine after local rival BioNTech partnered with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer on its COVID-19 inoculation, which is already being rolled out. "Bayer will contribute its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance as well as support in selected countries," the companies said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:40 IST
CureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance with Bayer

CureVac has signed up Bayer as a partner for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, keeping a project that is starting late-stage clinical trials in German hands. The move underscores Germany's push for a home-grown vaccine after local rival BioNTech partnered with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer on its COVID-19 inoculation, which is already being rolled out.

"Bayer will contribute its expertise and established infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance as well as support in selected countries," the companies said. A spokeswoman for Bayer said the drugmaker would for now play a supporting role in production and would decide during the first quarter whether to manufacture the vaccine for CureVac.

CureVac's shares had surged 14% by 1251 GMT, as traders said the deal gave added assurance on the viability of the biotech firm's technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

CureVac last month started a late-stage clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, banking on the same technology that has allowed rivals BioNTech and Moderna to lead the development race. Nasdaq-listed CureVac, which is backed by investors Dietmar Hopp, the Gates Foundation and GlaxoSmithKline as well as the German government, has said it aims to produce up to 300 million doses of the vaccine in 2021 and up to 600 million in 2022.

Ahead of regulatory approval, the European Union has secured up to 405 million doses of the immunisation, among a slew of supply deals it has agreed with vaccine developers. Under the deal with Bayer, CureVac will be in charge of obtaining regulatory approval for its vaccine in the EU, while Bayer has options to take that role in other, unspecified markets outside of Europe.

Bayer's pharma unit, which is trying to build a new cell and gene therapy business, has expertise in cancer, haemophilia, multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular diseases and women's health, but not in vaccines. The group's stock has been battered by billions of euros in writedowns at its agriculture division, litigation woes and a bleaker profit outlook, in large part related to its $63 billion takeover of seed maker Monsanto.

In March last year CureVac was at the centre of a row over alleged attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump to gain access to the vaccine. The company denied at the time having received any U.S. offers for it or its assets. CureVac has said it would launch in the United States only after the pandemic has been controlled, as the government there had already secured sufficient vaccine quantities from rivals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE-Advanced test for IITs on July 3; eligibility criteria of 75 pc marks in class 12 to remain relaxed

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology IITs will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announ...

Ready for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune: AAI

The Airports Authority of IndiaAAI on Thursday said it is fully geared to deploy itsresources to facilitate transportation of COVID-19 vaccineacross the country from here.Consignments of Covishield vaccine, manufactured atcity-based Serum I...

Ryanair slashes annual traffic target on 'draconian' British, Irish lockdowns

Ryanair slashed its annual traffic forecast by around 5 million passengers on Thursday, saying fresh lockdowns in Britain and Ireland targeting a highly contagious new variant of COVID-19 would leave the countries with few, if any flights. ...

Bharat Biotech complete enrollment of 25,800 volunteers for Covaxin Phase-3 trials

Bharat Biotech has completedenrollment of 25,800 volunteers for the Phase-3 trials of itsCOVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Suchitra Ella, joint managingdirector, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said on Thursday.In a message posted on the companys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021