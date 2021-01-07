UP: Young couple killed in road accident

Hardoi (UP), Jan 7 PTI) A young couple was killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Hardoi-Lucknow Road here on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in Kachhauna area near Raiso village that left Atul (30) and Preeti (26) seriously injured, ASP Anil Kumar said.

The couple were rushed to the Community Health Centre from where they were referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre, the ASP said While Atul died on the way, his wife succumbed to injuries during treatment.

