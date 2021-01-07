Left Menu
Air India Express deploys ultraviolet robotic device to disinfect aircraft at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:18 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India Express on Thursday said it has introduced an ultraviolet robotic device to clean and disinfect the interior of its aircraft at the Delhi airport and plans to extend this technology across its other bases in the country.

The device, fitted with collapsible arms, is specifically designed to disinfect various interior areas such as aircraft seats, under-seat areas, overhead baggage compartment, aisle ceiling, window panels, cockpit instrumentation area and overhead switch panel, it said.

''A UV (ultraviolet) robotic device fitted with UV disinfection lamping system was engaged by the airline today at Delhi airport to disinfect its Boeing 737-800 aircraft,'' Air India Express, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, said in a press release.

''The UV-C light reaches the areas which are difficult to access while performing 'in-Cabin' disinfection manually,'' it said.

UVC refers to ultraviolet light with wavelengths between 200 and 280 nanometre.

Air India Express said it plans to extend this technology to its aircraft operating from other airports in its network in the country.

This technology is tested and approved by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories for its efficiency to disinfect surfaces from germs, bacteria and viruses, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

