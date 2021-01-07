Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: PM to virtually inaugurate Kevadia rail station on Jan 16

Hewill also inaugurate the Vadodara-Kevadia railway line on thesame day, the chief minister said.On January 18, he will lay foundation stone forphase-II of the metro project, connecting Ahmedabad withGandhinagar and GIFT City.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:30 IST
Guj: PM to virtually inaugurate Kevadia rail station on Jan 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill virtually inaugurate the newly-built Kevadia railwaystation near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district and therailway line connecting Vadodara with Kevadia on January 16,Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday.

Two days after that, the PM would also lay foundationstones for two metro train services in Gujarat via video-conference from New Delhi, Rupani told reporters in Tilakwadatown of Narmada district.

''On January 16, the PM will inaugurate the Kevadiarailway station through video-conference from New Delhi. Hewill also inaugurate the Vadodara-Kevadia railway line on thesame day,'' the chief minister said.

''On January 18, he will lay foundation stone forphase-II of the metro project, connecting Ahmedabad withGandhinagar and GIFT City. He will also perform the virtualstone-laying ceremony of upcoming metro train project forSurat city,'' he said.

In December 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind hadvisited Kevadia, which is around five kms from the 182-metretall Statue of Unity, to lay the foundation stone for therailway station.

The railway station is aimed at providing direct railconnectivity to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

The broad gauge railway line would connect Kevadiawith Vadodara.

Ahmedabad metro train service is divided into twophases. While the city will be covered in the first phase,nearby Gandhinagar will be connected in the second phase.

In March 2019, PM Modi had inaugurated the 6.5 kmstretch of the Ahmedabad Metro train service. Work on the Ahmedabad Metro's first phase has two corridors- onefrom Vastral to Thaltej Gam and the other one from Gyaspurdepot to Motera stadium in the city.

The Union Cabinet had given approval for Phase-2 ofAhmedabad Metro Rail Project in February 2019.

The second phase will be from Motera cricket stadiumhere till Gandhinagar, the authorities had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Instagram to block Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said. Twitter Inc, Facebook, and S...

Callamard calls for ‘clear, explicit and unambiguous standards’ to protect civilian planes during conflicts

Agns Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, made the appeal ahead of the first anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines UIA Flight PS752. The flight was heading from Teh...

Govt clears 8 hydropower projects of 144 MW on Indus river and its tributaries in Ladakh

The government has cleared eight hydropower projects of 144 MW on the Indus river and its tributaries in Ladakh, the highest so far, sources in the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.At present, there are several small projects, with a co...

CCB summons to Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Jan 7 PTI Kannada actress RadhikaKumaraswamy has been issued summons by the Central CrimeBranch CCB here for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from aman who had been arrested for duping a realtor.The actress, who had been asked to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021