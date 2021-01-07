Guj: PM to virtually inaugurate Kevadia rail station on Jan 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill virtually inaugurate the newly-built Kevadia railwaystation near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district and therailway line connecting Vadodara with Kevadia on January 16,Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday.

Two days after that, the PM would also lay foundationstones for two metro train services in Gujarat via video-conference from New Delhi, Rupani told reporters in Tilakwadatown of Narmada district.

''On January 16, the PM will inaugurate the Kevadiarailway station through video-conference from New Delhi. Hewill also inaugurate the Vadodara-Kevadia railway line on thesame day,'' the chief minister said.

''On January 18, he will lay foundation stone forphase-II of the metro project, connecting Ahmedabad withGandhinagar and GIFT City. He will also perform the virtualstone-laying ceremony of upcoming metro train project forSurat city,'' he said.

In December 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind hadvisited Kevadia, which is around five kms from the 182-metretall Statue of Unity, to lay the foundation stone for therailway station.

The railway station is aimed at providing direct railconnectivity to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

The broad gauge railway line would connect Kevadiawith Vadodara.

Ahmedabad metro train service is divided into twophases. While the city will be covered in the first phase,nearby Gandhinagar will be connected in the second phase.

In March 2019, PM Modi had inaugurated the 6.5 kmstretch of the Ahmedabad Metro train service. Work on the Ahmedabad Metro's first phase has two corridors- onefrom Vastral to Thaltej Gam and the other one from Gyaspurdepot to Motera stadium in the city.

The Union Cabinet had given approval for Phase-2 ofAhmedabad Metro Rail Project in February 2019.

The second phase will be from Motera cricket stadiumhere till Gandhinagar, the authorities had earlier said.

