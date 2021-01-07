Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy to spend 222 bln euros of EU funds to revive economy - draft

Italia Viva has criticized Conte's first proposals on how to spend the funds and has repeatedly threatened to withdraw its support if the government did not agree to put more money into critical sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure. Renzi is also upset about the government's reluctance to ask for a loan from the euro zone's bailout fund (ESM), which he says could help provide more funds to the country's coronavirus-hit hospitals.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:36 IST
Italy to spend 222 bln euros of EU funds to revive economy - draft

Italy plans to spend more than 222 billion euros ($272 billion) from various European Union funds to revive its coronavirus-battered economy, a draft government document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday. Rome is entitled to more than 200 billion euros from a European emergency programme designed to help those EU nations hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The 222 billion euro scheme includes resources from the emergency fund and other European programmes, including an agricultural fund, the document showed. The plan still needs to be approved by the cabinet which will likely meet before the end of this week, according to government sources.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is facing internal opposition from former premier Matteo Renzi, whose centrist Italia Viva party polls at no more than around 3% but is crucial for the government's survival. Italia Viva has criticized Conte's first proposals on how to spend the funds and has repeatedly threatened to withdraw its support if the government did not agree to put more money into critical sectors such as healthcare and infrastructure.

Renzi is also upset about the government's reluctance to ask for a loan from the euro zone's bailout fund (ESM), which he says could help provide more funds to the country's coronavirus-hit hospitals. Based on the new draft document, the government plans to increase its healthcare investments to 18 billion euros and allocate 4 billion euros to broadband and other high-tech communication infrastructures, including 5G networks.

The Treasury estimates in the draft that the investment programmes can boost GDP growth by 3 percentage points by 2026. Before Italy was hit by a second wave of the pandemic, the government estimated in September that GDP would rebound 6% in 2021, following a contraction of 9% in 2020.

($1 = 0.8150 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingne...

Sanitation workers to postpone strike by 10 days, claims North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday claimed that members of several sanitation workers unions who had threatened to go on a strike over pending salaries have agreed to postpone their stir by 10 days. Many sanitation workers of the Nor...

Pelosi calls for Trump's immediate removal through 25th Amendment

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for President Donald Trumps immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment, a day after the presidents supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.Yest...

US STOCKS-Wall St at record high as Democrats take control of Senate

Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday as market participants bet on more coronavirus relief aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress to help the economy ride out a steep pandemic-induced downturn. Investors shrugged off growing cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021