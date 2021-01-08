Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St tops new highs on Democrat-driven stimulus hopes

"The market is now looking past Trump and it's looking forward to a Biden presidency, more structure and stimulus," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC. "A Democratic Congress is going to obviously be more concerned about the small businesses, and the Main Street." Economy-linked financials jumped 1.7%, while industrial and materials sectors hovered near record highs on expectations that Biden would line up a bigger fiscal package and boost infrastructure spending with Congress under Democrat control. Rate-sensitive bank shares gained 2.9%, tracking another surge in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield above 1%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 01:52 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St tops new highs on Democrat-driven stimulus hopes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Stocks on Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday as investors bet a Democrat-controlled Congress will deliver more stimulus spending to help the U.S. economy overcome a steep pandemic-induced downturn. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all set new highs amid growing calls for President Donald Trump's removal, one day after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Trump's immediate removal from office through the 25th Amendment. President-elect Joe Biden accused Trump of fomenting violence and said Wednesday was one of the darkest days in U.S. history. "The market is now looking past Trump and it's looking forward to a Biden presidency, more structure and stimulus," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC.

"A Democratic Congress is going to obviously be more concerned about the small businesses, and the Main Street." Economy-linked financials jumped 1.7%, while industrial and materials sectors hovered near record highs on expectations that Biden would line up a bigger fiscal package and boost infrastructure spending with Congress under Democrat control.

Rate-sensitive bank shares gained 2.9%, tracking another surge in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield above 1%. Plain vanilla growth stocks, relatively speaking, are less likely to benefit from more stimulus spending, said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of The Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, California.

"Overall value-type stocks probably do better than growth," Bahnsen said. "On the margin, if they're going to go get another $1 trillion and push bond yields higher and the slope of the yield curve steeper, banks are going to benefit." The S&P 500 technology index, up 2.5%, was set to more than make up for its losses from a day earlier, when shares of some of the biggest technology companies dropped on fears of increased regulation.

The NYSE FANG+TM index, which includes the core FAANG group of stocks that have led the Wall Street rally from pandemic lows, gained 2.5%. By 3:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 258.83 points, or 0.84%, to 31,088.23, the S&P 500 gained 56.64 points, or 1.51%, to 3,804.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 308.16 points, or 2.42%, to 13,048.95.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits unexpectedly dipped last week, while staying elevated, a Labor Department report showed, with the job market recovery appearing to stall as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to overwhelm the country. "With more stimulus coming, even if we do have a miss on claims, it's going to be a little bit less severe, because we know there's going to be a bigger back up for those who are recently unemployed," said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors in Newport Beach, California.

Investors are now awaiting a comprehensive December jobs report, which is expected on Friday. DXC Technology Co surged 8.9% as France's IT consulting group Atos SE made a more than $10 billion takeover approach for its U.S. rival, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc jumped 6.8% to a record high, with its chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassing Amazon.com Inc's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, according to a report. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.72-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.88-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 97 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 322 new highs and three new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO blames spiked Italy report on error, "overlooked" rule - (A)

The World Health Organization denied Thursday that Italian officials pressured it to spike a report into Italys coronavirus response but said the UN agency should have shared the document with Italys government before publishing it.Dr Hans ...

EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter UK from October -The Telegraph

European Union citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter Britain from October amidst growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, the Telegraph reported httpsbit.ly3q5gdod on Thursday.British interior minister Pr...

Brazilian study says Sinovac COVID-19 jab 78% effective

A vaccine candidate made by Chinas Sinovac is 78 per cent effective in protecting against COVID-19, according to results of a study announced Thursday by Brazilian state health officials seeking federal approval of the shot.More than 12,000...

Saudi Arabia: UN rights expert welcomes ‘positive first step’ toward détente in Gulf

I am encouraged by the recent decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to open land, sea and airspace borders with Qatar and invite Qatars Emir to attend the Gulf Cooperation Councils GCC summit in Saudi Arabia, which apparently could not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021