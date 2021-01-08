MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexesReuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-01-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 07:52 IST
Global index publisher said it will delete China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong from its global indexes.
The three stocks will be deleted from MSCI ACWI Indexes, MSCI China All Shares Indexes and other related indexes as of the close of business on Jan 8.
