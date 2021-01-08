Pawar praises German Consulate over safe travel of passengers

NCP president Sharad Pawar onFriday praised the German Consulate here for supporting safeair travel of stranded passengers from Mumbai to the Europeancountry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Union minister also said that Maharashtraattracts 44 per cent of the German investments in India andadded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state willfurther endeavour to take this relationship ahead.

Pawar made the comments on Twitter after meetingConsul General of Germany Jurgen Morhard here.

It was a pleasure meeting with Dr Jurgen Morhard,Consul General of Germany in Mumbai. I truly appreciate GermanConsulate for supporting safe air travel of strandedpassengers from Mumbai to Germany amidst Pandemic Covid-19,the NCP patriarch tweeted.

The veteran leader said German engineering has''greatly'' contributed to the economic development ofMaharashtra, particularly in the sectors like automobile,transport, metallurgy, food processing, textiles andconstruction.

