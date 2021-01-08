Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Power takes over power distribution in western, southern Odisha

Tata Power has taken over the management and operations of Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (WESCO) and SOUTHCO Utility upon completion of sale process.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:31 IST
Tata Power takes over power distribution in western, southern Odisha
The company has expanded its consumer base to 95 lakh from the present base of 52 lakh.. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Power has taken over the management and operations of Western Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (WESCO) and SOUTHCO Utility upon completion of sale process. Now WESCO and SOUTHCO will operate under the companies named as TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) and TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) respectively.

As per order issued by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), Tata Power holds 51 per cent of equity with management control and the state-owned Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) will have the remaining 49 per cent. TPWODL will be responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles of WESCO covering 20 lakh consumers with annual input energy of 7,520 million units in areas of Rourkela, Burla, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Bargargh.

TPSODL will be responsible for the distribution covering 23 lakh consumers with an average energy input of 3,470 million units and retail supply of electricity in six circles of SOUTHCO in areas of Ganjam City, Berhampur, Aksa, Bhanjannagar, Jeypore and Rayagada. With this takeover, the company's distribution circles will expand to the western (TPWODL) and southern part (TPSODL) of Odisha with geographical spread of more than 47,000 sq km each. It will manage a network of more than one lakh circuit km each for a license period of 25 years.

With the inclusion of two additional distribution utilities, Tata Power expands its consumer base to 95 lakh from the present base of 52 lakh across Mumbai, New Delhi, central part of Odisha and Ajmer. "We are committed to provide reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service," said CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha.

"We are thankful to the Odisha government and OERC for giving us this opportunity and reaffirm Tata Power's commitment of 'Lighting up Lives' for the people of Odisha." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blackstone, Bill Gates join hands for Signature Aviation bid as Carlyle circles

Blackstone Group Inc on Friday secured the support of Bill Gates, the biggest shareholder in Signature Aviation, bolstering its bid to buy the private-jet servicing company in the face of a rival approach from Carlyle.Blackstones agreement ...

Love conquers all: Two women wed same man in Bastar

Underlining the sanctity of the phrase love conquers all, in an unusual wedding a man got hitched with two women on January 3 in a Bastar village. A marriage, which is uncommon for the society was consensual for the newlyweds.Both the girls...

ICRA maintains stable outlook for road sector

Toll collections witnessed a marked improvement on the back of increased movement of both passenger and commercial vehicles which have picked up significantly over the last three months, thereby surpassing pre-Covid levels, according to ICR...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares soar to record highs on global recovery hopes

Global shares rallied, with Japans Nikkei hitting a three-decade peak, while U.S. Treasuries extended their steepest sell-off in months on Friday as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021