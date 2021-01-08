European stocks set for strong week, Germany's DAX hits record high
European stocks rose on Friday, with Germany's DAX hitting a record high on the back of better-than-expected economic data and encouraging earnings updates from chipmakers.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0810 GMT and was on track for a more than 3% weekly gain, with hopes of more U.S. stimulus boosting economically sensitive sectors such as miners, oil & gas and banks. Germany's DAX index jumped 0.8% after data showed both industrial output and exports rose more than expected in November.
Meanwhile, chipmakers Infineon, AMS and ASM International gained between 2.2% and 4.7% after global peers Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd provided strong earnings reports. Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics rose 4% after its early revenue estimate for the fourth-quarter came in above the previous range.
