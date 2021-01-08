Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:07 IST
IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Private carrier IndiGo willresume direct flights between Kolkata and Shillong fromFebruary 1 with the Meghalaya government reopening the statefor tourists after remaining closed for almost 10 months dueto COVID-19, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday.

The northeastern state was connected with Delhi lastmonth by direct flight services of regional airline flybig.

''After long suspension of their flight due to #COVID19pandemic, M/s Indigo @IndiGo6E is all set to resume itsKolkata flt (flight) from 1st Feb. Booking is started.

''This is second major boost to tourism in #Meghalayaafter Delhi flt (flight) by @flybigairlines,'' AAI ShillongAirport authorities said on Twitter.

IndiGo had commenced operations to and from Shillong-- its 54th domestic destination-- in July 2019 under theregional connectivity scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'Sir' Jadeja's golden arm proves his India worth at SCG

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as Indias man with the golden arm on Friday, claiming four Australia wickets and then producing a moment of sheer brilliance to prove why he is considered one of the best fielders in contemporary cricket. The all-rou...

Australia opposition leader taken to hospital after car crash-newspaper

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure on Friday after a car accident in Sydney, the Australian newspaper reported. A representative of Albanese told the newspaper the federal Labor le...

With no turn on offer, the plan was to vary pace and create angles: Jadeja

The plan was to vary pace of his deliveries and create angles since there was not much turn on offer, said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his four wicket haul reduced Australia to 338 on day two of the third Test here on Friday. Jadeja r...

Taiwan welcomes controversial visit by US Ambassador Craft

Taiwan said on Friday it welcomed the upcoming visit of a US ambassador to the island in the final week of the Trump presidency in a move that China has already strongly warned against.The US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021