IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1

Private carrier IndiGo willresume direct flights between Kolkata and Shillong fromFebruary 1 with the Meghalaya government reopening the statefor tourists after remaining closed for almost 10 months dueto COVID-19, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Friday.

The northeastern state was connected with Delhi lastmonth by direct flight services of regional airline flybig.

''After long suspension of their flight due to #COVID19pandemic, M/s Indigo @IndiGo6E is all set to resume itsKolkata flt (flight) from 1st Feb. Booking is started.

''This is second major boost to tourism in #Meghalayaafter Delhi flt (flight) by @flybigairlines,'' AAI ShillongAirport authorities said on Twitter.

IndiGo had commenced operations to and from Shillong-- its 54th domestic destination-- in July 2019 under theregional connectivity scheme.

