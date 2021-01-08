Left Menu
Development News Edition

High number of trucks being stopped on UK-EU border, DFDS says

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:18 IST
High number of trucks being stopped on UK-EU border, DFDS says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A high number of vehicles traveling from Britain to France have been refused entry or delayed due to having the incorrect paperwork after Brexit, logistics group DFDS said on Friday.

Trade flows between Britain and the European Union have remained low this week after many companies stockpiled goods in late 2020 to avoid having to cross the new customs border in the first week after Britain left the EU's orbit on Dec. 31.

"We are experiencing a high volume of vehicles being refused and delayed at the Ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Dover, due to incorrect paperwork being presented at check-in," DFDS said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan opposition leader's campaign staff held in barracks - lawyer

Dozens of campaign staff working for Bobi Wine, Ugandas leading opposition candidate in next weeks presidential election, are being held in a military barracks after authorities defied court orders to release them, Wines lawyer said on Frid...

Trip to temple ends in tragedy; 3 die, 13 injured in mishap

Three people died on the spot and 13 sustained injuries in a road accident on the TamilNadu-Karnataka border early Friday, police said.Sixteen of a family from Tirupur district were traveling in a van to Chamundeeswari temple in Mysore when...

Mediterranean diet may decrease risk of prostate cancer progression

In a study to examine a Mediterranean diet in relation to prostate cancer progression in men on active surveillance, researchers found that men with localized prostate cancer who reported a baseline dietary pattern that more closely follows...

Lil Nas X reveals his plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus

American rapper Lil Nas X revealed his plans to collaborate on a song with pop star Miley Cyrus which got postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. According to People, the Holiday star and Cyrus who joined hands for a virtual concert series t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021