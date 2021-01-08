Left Menu
Development News Edition

French ski resorts' reopening hinges on COVID situation by Jan. 20 - minister

"If we cannot open in February, we must face reality, the season is over," Dominique Marcel told BFM business. The French February school holidays start on Feb.6 in some regions.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:43 IST
French ski resorts' reopening hinges on COVID situation by Jan. 20 - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the COVID-19 situation by Jan. 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.

"The government's decision on Jan. 20 must by guided only by the situation of the epidemic," French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on BFM television. Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that restaurants in France would remain shuttered until at least mid-February and ski resorts might not open before the February holiday because the coronavirus was still spreading too fast and hospitals remained under severe pressure.

The chairman and chief executive of French ski resorts operator Companie des Alpes told BFM Business radio earlier on Friday that reopening ski resorts in February was a "life and death issue for some (sector) players". "If we cannot open in February, we must face reality, the season is over," Dominique Marcel told BFM business.

The French February school holidays start on Feb.6 in some regions. The coronavirus has claimed 66,841 lives in France, the seventh-highest death toll in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt testing our strength, we won't bow down; Seems we'll spend Lohri, Baisakhi festivals here: Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

Govt testing our strength, we wont bow down Seems well spend Lohri, Baisakhi festivals here Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan....

1.1 million people in England had COVID last week - ONS

Over 1.1 million people had COVID-19 last week, equivalent to 1 in 50 people in the nation, the UKs Office for National Statistics said on Friday, rising to 1 in 30 people in the capital London as a contagious variant spreads. The ONS estim...

Gold plunges Rs 614, silver tanks Rs 1,609

Gold prices fell Rs 614 to Rs 49,763 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, tracking a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,377 per 10 gram.Silver prices also ...

Maha's halving realty premiums can cut property prices by 7 pc in Mumbai, boost demand: Report

The Maharashtra governments recent move to reduce all premiums related to the realty sector by 50 per cent will lower property prices by 7 per cent in the financial capital, giving a significant boost to the industry, a report said on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021