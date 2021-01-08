Europe drug regulator may decide on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by end January

Europe drug regulator may decide on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by end JanuaryReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:48 IST
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it expected drug maker AstraZeneca to apply for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine next week.
The drug regulator said it could possibly reach a conclusion on the vaccine by the end of this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The European Medicines Agency
- AstraZeneca