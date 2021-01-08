Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day

"We are seeing a continued demand spike driven largely by sustained and unprecedented institutional interest, showing no sign of abating as we move into 2021," said Frank Spiteri of digital asset manager CoinShares. JPMorgan strategists wrote on Jan. 5 that the digital currency has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:49 IST
Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin jumped more than 5% on Friday to fresh record highs of $41,530, reversing losses from earlier in the session. The world's most popular digital currency slid to as low as $36,618.36 on Bitstamp exchange before bouncing back. Rival cryptocurrency ethereum rose 3% after sinking more than 10%.

Bitcoin has rallied nearly 1,000% since a low in March. It topped $30,000 for the first time on Jan. 2, after surpassing $20,000 on Dec. 16. Some market participants had warned of a correction after the $40,000 milestone was reached, but bitcoin was poised to register it's 11th session of gains out of the last 12.

Increased demand from institutional, corporate, and more recently retail investors has powered bitcoin's surge, attracted by the prospect of quick gains in a world of ultra-low yields and negative interest rates. "We are seeing a continued demand spike driven largely by sustained and unprecedented institutional interest, showing no sign of abating as we move into 2021," said Frank Spiteri of digital asset manager CoinShares.

JPMorgan strategists wrote on Jan. 5 that the digital currency has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset. Interest in the world's biggest cryptocurrency soared last year, with investors viewing bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to the depreciating dollar.

Bank of America investment strategists on Friday said "violent" inflationary price action in markets helped bitcoin's rally in the last two months. But it warned that the cryptocurrency "blows-the-doors-off prior bubbles", such as the dotcom bubble in the late 1990s, China in the 2000s and gold in the 1970s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is for international community to hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure it takes credible action against terror groups: MEA.

It is for international community to hold Pakistan accountable, and ensure it takes credible action against terror groups MEA....

SC concerned on attacks on forest officials, says they be given arms, bullet proof vests

The Supreme Court Friday expressed serious concern over attacks on forest rangers by armed poachers and smugglers and said it is difficult to imagine how any law can be enforced by the forest officials who are poorly unarmed against poacher...

UN proscribed entities and designated terrorists act as proxies for Pakistani establishment to fulfill its anti-India agenda: MEA.

UN proscribed entities and designated terrorists act as proxies for Pakistani establishment to fulfill its anti-India agenda MEA....

Three held for illegal sale, purchase of prescription drugs

Three persons have been arrestedfor alleged illegal sale and purchase of prescription drugs inBhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said onFriday.Acting on a tip-off, the city police raided a place inPirani Pada and seized pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021