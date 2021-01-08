Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC's Singrauli unit records highest PLF among all plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:53 IST
NTPC's Singrauli unit records highest PLF among all plants

State-owned NTPC on Friday said its Singrauli unit has recorded the highest plant load factor (PLF) of 100.24 per cent among all thermal units in the country during April-December 2020.

The company's unit in Singrauli, Uttar Pradesh, is its oldest unit in the country commissioned 38 years ago, NTPC said in a statement.

''NTPC's first unit at Singrauli has achieved the highest PLF of 100.24 per cent among all thermal units in the country between April 2020 and December 2020, data published by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed,'' it said.

The 200-megawatt (MW) unit was commissioned in 1982, it said.

The company further said the NTPC group achieved the highest gross generation of 222.4 billion unit (BU) from April to December 2020, an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M&M shares gain 3.5 pc as co hikes prices of personal, commercial vehicles

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra MM on Friday gained 3.5 per cent after the company announced hike in prices of its various personal and commercial vehicles.The stock closed at Rs 770.50, a gain of 3.51 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumpe...

HC seeks BMC reply on PIL alleging rigging of tenders for medicines

The Bombay High Court on Fridaydirected the Mumbai civic body to respond to a PIL filed by aBJP MLA alleging compromise on standards in the procurement ofmedicines at hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.MLA Ashish Shelar also alleged in th...

Air 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, 'poor' in Faridabad

The average air quality plunged to very poor levels in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, poor in Noida and Faridabad while stayed moderate in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Thursday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM...

India urges WTO members to find permanent solution for public stock holding for food security

India on Friday urged the members of the World Trade Organization WTO to work on finding a permanent solution to the issue of public stock holding for food security purposes.Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021