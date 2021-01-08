UK COVID-19 "R" number estimated between 1.0-1.4

The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in the UK is estimated between 1.0-1.4, the health ministry said on Friday, similar to the most recent estimated figure before Christmas. The previous R value, published on Dec. 23, was between 1.1 and 1.3. An R value between 1.0-1.4 implies that for every 10 people that get COVID-19, they will pass it on to between 10 and 14 more.

"The overall R estimates for England, and the UK are broadly similar to estimates from 23 December," the health ministry said, adding the impact of a new UK variant on the figures was not yet fully understood. "The novel variant is growing much faster than other coronavirus variants currently circulating in the UK. However, it will take more time to fully understand the full impact and epidemiology of the new variant on the R number."

