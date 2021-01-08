Maha: RPF constable helps couple about to fall off train

A Railway Protection Forceconstable saved the lives of a man and woman who were indanger of falling off a train that was departing from Kalyanstation in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday when the 1059 GodanExpress was leaving the platform.

''The couple was about to fall onto the platform as thetwo were trying to board even as the train started picking upspeed. Head constable Sheshrao Patil ran along and pushed theman, who was carrying luggage, and the woman inside the train.

Patil was assisted in this act by constable S P Yadav,'' theofficial said.

