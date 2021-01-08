Left Menu
Denmark restricts travel from all countries - TV 2 reports

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:43 IST
Denmark restricts travel from all countries - TV 2 reports
Denmark will restrict travel from all countries and advise against any travel abroad, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday citing sources.

Only persons with a credible purpose and documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test will be allowed to enter the Nordic country, TV 2 said.

The Danish Foreign Minister will hold a press conference later on Friday on the subject of travel restrictions.

