Octro Inc's TeenPatti witnesses 800% growth in paying users in 2020

• TeenPatti by Octro has been played by more than 150 million people and is the most grossing app on App Annie• TeenPatti by Octro is the only Indian game in Sensor Tower's top five and the 6th highest grossing app on Play Store.

NEW DELHI, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Octro Inc, the largest and fastest growing mobile gaming company in India today announced that its game TeenPatti witnessed 800% growth in paying users in 2020. Octro TeenPatti has held on to its leadership position, since its debut. Octro has been creating made-in-India leisure options for world at large, thereby gaining a strong foothold within the Indian gaming industry with projected user base of more than 700 million gamers in India by 2022.

First released in 2013, the game played with virtual money is enjoyed by group of three to six people who use a 52-card pack without jokers. The game also comes in variations like 6 Patti, TeenPatti Battle, 3-2-1, Private Table, etc. Private table feature on Octro TeenPatti was most loved in past few months as it allowed players to connect with their family & friends in leisure hours while dealing with constraints posed by social distancing in COVID times.

The growing popularity of online games has given a whole new boost to the gaming ecosystem, leading to the sector purported to be worth more than $1 billion today, according to a Google-KMPG report.

Commenting on the exponential growth witnessed in 2020, Saurabh Aggarwal, CEO, Octro Inc. said, ''At the intersection of sports and entertainment, Octro, with games like TeenPatti, has created scalable leisure option for Indians and has taken casual gaming to the next level. We deeply appreciate this player love showered on our games and are thankful to these players. This motivates us to aim higher and we at Octro are committed to create more such leisure options that have potential to be loved not only in India but globally. We are committed to redefine entertainment!''Mr. Aggarwal further added, 'In 2021, we do hope that the Indian government creates favorable regulatory regime for foreign investment to come into India both for online gaming and Real Money gaming. This will result into significant employment opportunities, Made in India games and tax contribution to exchequer.''Real money games and skill based gaming are emerging frontiers in India for not only social connect and scalable leisure option but also for the potential to create lot of shareholder in a value chain that comprises of new set of gamers, immersive metaverse, gaming tournaments with prize money and hence, viable career option. With predictable and growth led regulatory regime by policy makers, the sector will ensure huge foreign investments in this sector and tax revenues to exchequer.

Globally, The eSports and video gaming market have already outpaced their contemporaries in the film and music businesses with what is expected to be a $300 billion annual industry by 2025 according to industry sources. India with nearly 400+ e-gaming start-ups is a very important market and one that has great potential for growth and development.

About Octro:Octro is a new age platform that aims to create leisure options for the world at large. Octro's vision is to keep creating moments of joy in human life while creating best and scalable leisure options. Headquartered in India, Octro is the largest and the fastest growing global mobile gaming company with leadership in Card, Casino & Casual games across the portfolio. Octro's games like Teen Patti, Indian Rummy and Tambola have been amongst the top ten apps across Apple iOS and Google Play stores. With almost 200+ million players and Sequoia Capital as investor, Octro is committed to support the government's Make in India initiative and give a whole new boost to the cultural gaming ecosystem within the Indian economy while creating global impact. At the intersection of entertainment and sports Octro vie for user's time in his daily life by presenting leisure options across the platform.

