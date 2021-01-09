Air traffic disrupted at Srinagar airport as Valley receives fresh snowfall

Air traffic disrupted at Srinagar airport as Valley receives fresh snowfallPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:44 IST
The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was affected on Saturday as several flights were cancelled due to fresh snowfall in Srinagar and some other parts of the Valley, officials said.
They said snow accumulated on the runway of the Srinagar airport which hampered the flight operations.
"No flight operations have taken place at Srinagar airport so far. At least seven flights have been cancelled," an official of the Airports Authority of India said.
Some flights have been delayed, he added.
The official said the runway would not be available for the flight operations till at least about 2 pm.
"The snow clearance teams are on the job and as soon as the runway is available, the operations would be resumed provided the weather allows it," he added.
He requested the passengers to confirm their flight status with the respective airlines.
Air traffic to and fro the valley was restored on Thursday after remaining suspended for four days in the wake of heavy snowfall which began on Sunday.
Many parts of the valley, including the summer capital, received fresh snowfall Saturday morning.
