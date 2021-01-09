Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:32 IST
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta". The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesias capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawa...

Bird Flu: Delhi bans import of live birds, Ghazipur poultry market closed for 10 days

In view of the spread of bird flu in several states across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on the import of live birds in the national capital and said that the Ghazipur poultry market will rema...

Buildings shake as deep quake hits Taiwan, but no damage reported

Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Saturday as a deep, 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Taiwan, but there were no reports of damage.The quakes epicenter was just off the coast of Yilan county, at a depth of 72...

Iran holds naval parade in the Persian Gulf

Irans paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday held a naval parade in the Persian Gulf, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehrans nuclear programme.The naval rally was performed near Irans Farsi Island where Iran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021