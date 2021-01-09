Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -mediaReuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:32 IST
A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.
Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta". The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.
Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.
