Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top four steel players' production rises 6 pc to about 15 MT in Oct-Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:22 IST
Top four steel players' production rises 6 pc to about 15 MT in Oct-Dec

The country's top four steel makers jointly produced 14.95 million tonne (MT) steel in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, registering a 6 per cent year-on-year rise.

The total steel output of JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL and Tata Steel India was 14.09 MT during the same quarter of 2019-20.

During the quarter under review, the total sales of the steel producers - excluding JSW Steel - surged 2.25 per cent to 10.88 MT, as against 10.64 MT in the year-ago quarter, according to the data provided by the companies.

Among all four steel players, Tata Steel India was the top producer in the October-December period of FY21. Its total output from India operations was 4.60 MT during in the quarter.

At 4.60 MT, the company's output was 3 per cent higher compared to 4.47 MT steel it had produced in the year-ago period.

Its sales from India operations slipped 4 per cent to 4.66 MT from 4.85 MT.

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) production grew 9 per cent to 4.37 MT steel during October-December compared to 4 MT a year ago.

Its total sales were at 4.32 MT, up about 6 per cent from 4.09 MT in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

JSW Steel's output during the period under review rose 2 per cent to 4.08 MT, as against 4.02 MT in the year-ago period.

The company did not provide its sales figures for the quarter.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) output surged 18 per cent to 1.9 MT in the October-December quarter from 1.6 MT a year ago.

Its sales increased by 12 per cent to 1.9 MT from 1.7 MT.

JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL and Tata Steel India jointly contribute about 45 per cent to India's total steel production annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Power supply restored in many Pak cities after massive blackout

Power supply was restored fully or partially on Sunday in many cities in Pakistan, including the national capital Islamabad, hours after several towns in the country plunged into darkness following a huge blackout due to a fault in the powe...

India's coal import drops 17% in Apr-Nov: mjunction

Indias coal import declined by 17 per cent to 137.16 million tonne MT in the April-November period of the current fiscal.The country had imported 165.35 MT of coal in the year-ago period, according to provisional compilation by mjunction, b...

Sexual dysfunction hits some women harder than others as they age: Study

Determinants that affect a womans risk of sexual dysfunction was identified by a recent study. The study sought to determine the effectiveness of hormone therapy in decreasing that risk and modifying sexual behaviour.Study results are publi...

Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

Thousands of Israelis renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.Protester...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021