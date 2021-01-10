2 dead, 1 injured in Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway bike accidents

Two motorcyclists were killed anda pillion rider injured in separate incidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday morning, police said.

In the first incident, Mira Road resident SiddheshParab died on the spot after he fell off the Charoti flyovernear Dahanu in nighbouring Palghar district while a man ridingpillion was injured.

''In the second incident, one Mohnish Raut died afterhe rammed his motorcycle into a container near Ahura hotel inAmboli on the highway. He was a resident of Saphale,'' theofficial added.

