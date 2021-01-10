Airtel appoints Pradipt Kapoor as CIO

Left Menu
Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced the appointment of Pradipt Kapoor as its Chief Information Officer CIO.Kapoor takes over from Harmeen Mehta, the company said in a statement.In his new role, Pradipt will drive Airtels overall engineering strategy and be a key player in helping realise the companys digital vision.

10-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced the appointment of Pradipt Kapoor as its Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Kapoor takes over from Harmeen Mehta, the company said in a statement.

''In his new role, Pradipt will drive Airtel's overall engineering strategy and be a key player in helping realise the company's digital vision. He will be member of the Airtel Management Board and report to Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel,'' the statement added.

Kapoor's most recent assignment was at A.P. Moller - Maersk where he was Global Head of Products and Solutions Engineering.

Prior to this, he spent over a decade at SITA Inc (UK) running Products Engineering. Kapoor also has formative experience as an entrepreneur, it added.

Commenting on Kapoor's appointment, Vittal said, ''He is an accomplished engineering leader and believes in creating value by enabling technology that is focused on outcomes. I am confident his experience will add immense value to Airtel's digital vision.''

