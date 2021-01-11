Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:41 IST
Triton set to enter Indian market with N4 electric sedan; price starts at Rs 35 lakh
US-based Triton Electric Vehicle on Monday said it aims to introduce N4 sedan in India with price starting at Rs 35 lakh.

The electric sedan, which would be manufactured in the US, is going to be available in four different variants and a high-performance limited edition in the country, the company said in a statement.

Only 100 units of the limited edition version -- N4-GT -- would be produced, it added.

The N4 model comes powered by 75Kwh and 100 Kwh battery options giving the vehicle a range of up to 523 km and 696 km respectively, it added.

''The base model will be priced at Rs 35 lakh thus, showing the amount of market research that has been put by the company to cater the requirements of the Indian market,'' Triton Electric Vehicle said.

The company added that it has commenced the pre-launch bookings of the model for the Indian customers on its website.

''As we are heading towards a new era of commitment towards our environment, EVs are going to make a definitive contribution in building a future ready society. We aim to make our sincere contribution towards ensuring a future ready society with environmentally friendly clean energy practices,'' Triton Electric Vehicle Founder and CEO Himanshu B Patel said.

The company is also in advanced stage of deliberations with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and there would be a potential joint venture between the two companies for the manufacturing of batteries and electronics systems for energy storage system and EVs, he added.

Terming India one of the top three markets, the company noted that it has strong plans for expanding in the country.

The expansion will be in the area of setting up a manufacturing base as well as developing a strong customer base for various models of Triton Electric Vehicles, it added.

''Right now, we are seeking proactive partners who are willing to join us in our journey to capture the most lucrative EV market. We are open to establish local dealerships who are keen to enter into Triton EV retail with service and support to the customers," Patel said.

Triton Electric Vehicle is a new subsidiary of Cherry Hill (New Jersey) based Triton Solar, a leader in solar panel and battery engineering.

