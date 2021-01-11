D2C brand AS-IT-IS Nutrition ropes in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI/Business Wire India): India's leading D2C (Direct to Consumer) supplement brand AS-IT-IS Nutrition holds a prominent position in health supplement space. The brand offers fitness performance nutrition products, whey proteins, vitamins, vegan supplements and organic superfoods. The products are lab-tested, preservative-free and chemical-free. The brand with its clear value proposition has reached millions and has many of its products listed as best sellers on Amazon and Flipkart.

Launched in 2018, the brand had the insight to make a revolution in the fitness arena by offering clean, pure and authentic supplements that could reach all potential consumers. Recently, Sonu Sood has signed up to represent AS-IT-IS Nutrition.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition talks about the endorsement and says that the actor's conventional wisdom and commendable work in serving the society during the pandemic has inspired them. Sonu's clear views align with its brand value and the endorsement intends to amplify the brand's message of authentic value. "As a fitness driven person, I found a common ground of clear vision with the brand and synergy with my own social beliefs. Feeling excited to be associated with AS-IT-IS Nutrition!" said Sonu Sood about the association with the brand.

While some acts of heroism have taken place over decades, Sonu's response during the time of crisis felt like a superman coming to rescue people. Right from providing meals to the underprivileged and offering transport facilities for stranded labourers to get back to their hometown, Sonu has lent a helping hand to thousands of migrant and daily wage workers during Covid-19 pandemic. His act of recognizing the heightened desperation and his quick and wise response has won million hearts. As he rightly deserves adulation and a medal of honour for his humanitarian work, in September 2020, Sonu was awarded the prestigious 'SDG Special Humanitarian Action' by the United Nations Development Programme.

The famed actor has been crowned the number one South Asian celebrity by Eastern Eye UK-based newspaper for his inspiring philanthropic work of rescuing impoverished migrant workers during Covid-19. An ASSOCHAM report released in 2018 predicted that "The Indian nutraceuticals market is expected to grow from USD 4 billion in 2017 to USd 18 billion in 2025." Urbanised food habits, less physical work, more desk jobs have made people more vulnerable to lifestyle diseases. This is providing a massive growth opportunity for Nutraceuticals in India.

Thus changing consumer behaviour in the country accelerated by Covid-19 is also transforming the Nutraceutical space. This is likely to be the harbinger of huge benefits for the industry in the domestic as well as global markets, since be it dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages or vitamins and minerals, the consumption of these products are set to multiply. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)