Meet Shrinivas G Kulkarni, an ingenious actor and producer who has recently won the 'Global Excellence Goodwill Ambassador' International Award

If work ethic, consistency, dedication, and passion are implemented perfectly, then a person can achieve remarkable success in his life, and that's what Shrinivas did. Shrinivas is a well-known film actor and producer from India, best known in Marathi cinema for his amazing work. He has recently been awarded the Global Excellence Goodwill Ambassador award by the hands of assistant Police Commissioner Ashok Singh Chauhan (Gujrat) and Archana Kuchar Ji for his immense hard work and commitment in the industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:59 IST
Shrinivas has always continued to innovate and excel in the entertainment industry. . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/PRSpot): If work ethic, consistency, dedication, and passion are implemented perfectly, then a person can achieve remarkable success in his life, and that's what Shrinivas did. Shrinivas is a well-known film actor and producer from India, best known in Marathi cinema for his amazing work. He has recently been awarded the Global Excellence Goodwill Ambassador award by the hands of assistant Police Commissioner Ashok Singh Chauhan (Gujrat) and Archana Kuchar Ji for his immense hard work and commitment in the industry. Shrinivas was born and raised in Basmatnagar, Maharashtra. From an early age, he had an inclination towards the film and the entertainment industry. He completed his education at Lokmanya Tilak School and has graduated from Dayanand Commerce College and GS Moze College, Pune. The Film and entertainment industry are a world of its own, which has allowed many talented individuals to try their luck and emerge as successful personalities. With the film Savai Sarjachya Navane Changbhala, Shrinivas made his debut in the film industry. He was one of the leading roles in the Marathi film and did a great job, which led him to start making a name for himself in the industry. Besides the film industry, he also produced a popular album called 'Man He Vede.' The album was big and everybody enjoyed it. There was no stopping for Shrinivas after that.

Shrinivas has always continued to innovate and excel in the entertainment industry. If it's movies, albums, or some other undertaking. His enthusiasm and dedication continue to lead him to improve and continue to add such beautiful feathers to his hat. He has also starred in the movie 'Hichyasathi Kay Pan' along with popular actors such as Bhargavi Chirmuley, Mangesh Desai, Nirmitee Sawant, Kushal Badrike, and Bharat Ganeshpure. After all this success, Shrinivas is aiming to make a film for the OTT platforms. It's always been a dream for him to become an actor and a producer. His passion and hard work have led him to become the most sought after names in the industry.

