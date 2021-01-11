Actor/Director and Producer Mahaveer Shringi talks about his upcoming projects Koi Saath Hai and Queen of Sajjangarh

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/Digpu): Inspired by the likes of eminent actors such as Raj Kapoor, Raj Kumar and Dilip Kumar, filmmaker Mahaveer Shringi to create a cinematic brand synonymous with content-driven and entertaining projects; looks forward to his upcoming projects Koi Saath Hai releasing on January 26, 2021, and Queen of Sajjangarh on Valentine's Day. Filmmaker Mahaveer Shringi is gearing up for Koi Saath Hai and Queen of Sajjangarh release. Born and brought up in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Mahaveer Shringi has always been fascinated by the world of cinema. At the age of 16, he started his career as a journalist. His journey in the Hindi film industry began in the year 2005 and ever since there has been no looking back for him.

Actor-director and producer Mahaveer Shringi believes in a brand of cinema that is high on content. In an age where Bollywood has become synonymous with the star system, Shringi believes in a brand of cinema that has a powerful narrative and resonates with the audience. He looks forward to being associated with the kind of films that makes one think and entertains them, all at once. While he is happy with the shift that cinema is going through in terms of the medium, Mahaveer Shringi believes that now is the time for filmmakers to up their game! "The audience is happy to be watching a 70mm film on their mobile screens. Even actors who looked at Television as a step down from the movies are marking their foray into the digital world. Television has taken a step back now," he says.

The filmmaker adds, "We have ample stars in our country but what we, as an industry, need to work on is the content. It is time we get good writers and directors on board because they form the head and the heart of a film. If we compromise on the content, films will soon become a dying art form in our country as is the case with several nations. Currently, Mahaveer Shringi is working on two projects. His upcoming film titled Queen of Sajjangarh is all set for a theatrical release on Valentine's Day on February 14. The horror film, which is directed by him, also stars him in the lead. It also features Priya Mishra, Ajit Pandit, Rajesh Dubeay, Shivangi Sharma, Palak Singh, Alivira Rana, Vaibhav Chauhan, Abhijeet Ghadge and Sanket Ranadive in pivotal parts.

Shringi is also looking forward to his digital debut. Titled Koi Saath Hai, the horror-comedy will be releasing on MX Player on January 26. Leading the cast is the filmmaker along with actors Rajesh Dubeay, Neet Mahal, Priya Tiwari, Asma Sayad, Pratik Asnani and Yash Gaur who will be seen in important roles. Mahaveer Shringi is associated with these projects as a producer as well. Queen of Sajjan Garh and Koi Saath Hai is produced by Thriller Wave Films which is headed by him and Sugandha Dixit.

