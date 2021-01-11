Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia imposes 2-week lockdown as virus spread strains hospitals

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a nationwide travel ban and a 14-day lockdown in the capital and five states, as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases that threaten to overload its healthcare system. Malaysia was among the first nations to impose strict movement curbs in March during the early stages of the pandemic, which helped keep transmission down but led to its first economic contraction in a decade in the second quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:03 IST
Malaysia imposes 2-week lockdown as virus spread strains hospitals

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a nationwide travel ban and a 14-day lockdown in the capital and five states, as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases that threaten to overload its healthcare system.

Malaysia was among the first nations to impose strict movement curbs in March during the early stages of the pandemic, which helped keep transmission down but led to its first economic contraction in a decade in the second quarter. Health officials say the current wave of infections that started in September could see daily cases grow to as many as 8,000 by May if strict curbs are not imposed.

"Our healthcare system is at a breaking point," Muhyiddin said in a live televised address. The number of new daily infections breached the 3,000 mark for the first time last week, while total coronavirus cases passed 138,000 on Monday, with 555 deaths overall.

The lockdown in the capital Kuala Lumpur and five states, which takes effect at midnight on Wednesday, will bar all social activities and interstate travel nationwide. Muhyiddin said businesses in five essential economic sectors can operate, involving factories and manufacturing, construction, services, trade and distribution and plantations and commodities sectors, but at reduced capacity.

Supermarkets, banks and health clinics can remain open, while restaurants can offer only take-out services. To build herd immunity, Malaysia aims to vaccinate 70% of its population of about 32 million.

The first batch of vaccines jointly from Pfizer and BioNTech, which Malaysian regulators have just approved, are expected to arrive by the end of February, Muhyiddin said. Earlier on Monday, Malaysia announced the purchase of 12.2 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, on top of 12.8 million already secured.

It has also booked supplies from AstraZeneca and via the COVAX facility, and is in discussions with China's Sinovac and CanSino and Russia's Gamaleya institute for additional supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director

President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday he has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director. A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and D...

Partial relief for AIFs as Sebi relaxes norms 

In a partial relief to alternative investment funds AIFs, capital markets watchdog Sebi has provided certain exemptions to such funds with regard to investment committee.Under the new norms, members of an investment committee of an AIF will...

Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far; We've to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months: PM Modi.

Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far Weve to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months PM Modi....

Top foreign stories at 1710 hrs

INDIND...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021