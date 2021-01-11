Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boehringer Ingelheim appoints Vani Manja as country MD for India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:22 IST
Boehringer Ingelheim appoints Vani Manja as country MD for India
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim on Monday said it has appointed Vani Manja as country Managing Director for India, effective January 1, 2021.

In the role, Vani will assume responsibility for the company's businesses in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. She will also join the board of the company, Boehringer Ingelheim said in a statement.

Vani succeeds Sharad Tyagi, who retired from Boehringer Ingelheim India on December 31, 2020, it added.

''India presents a unique opportunity for Boehringer Ingelheim, wherein we affirm our commitment to patients and people in the country with our products and services,'' Boehringer Ingelheim Head of Emerging Markets Thorsten Poehl said.

Vani is a proven and respected leader who has a strong track record of leading complex transformations and delivering results, he added.

She was formerly the Global Head of Boehringer Ingelheim's Go-To-Market and Business Steering organisation, based in the company's headquarters in Germany.

She joined Boehringer Ingelheim in the US in 2011, working across strategy and operations, marketing and sales leadership roles before moving to Ingelheim in 2016 as Regional Business Manager for Japan, the statement said.

She holds an MBA and MA in International Studies from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and a Bachelor's degree with Honors in Chemistry from Delhi University, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor called on Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel called on Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank here today. Implementation of National Education Policy-2020 and other issues relating to Education sector were discussed du...

UP engineer held for abusing 50 children brought to Delhi by CBI for forensic, medical assessment

The CBI has brought to the national capital a junior engineer in Uttar Pradesh government, arrested last year for allegedly abusing 50 children, for a detailed forensic, medical and psychological assessment by a team of AIIMS doctors, offic...

First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot

Melania Trump said Monday that she is disappointed and disheartened by the deadly riot at the Capitol last week by supporters of her husband. But in breaking her silence, she also lashed out at people she said have used the tragic event to ...

FinMin releases Rs 6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Finance Ministry on Monday released the 11th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states and UTs to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount provided so far under this window to Rs 66,000 crore.The Centre had set up a spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021