No scientific report of bird flu transmission to humans; states shouldn't curb poultry sales:Giriraj

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:49 IST
No scientific report of bird flu transmission to humans; states shouldn't curb poultry sales:Giriraj
The Centre on Monday asked states not to close mandis or restrict sales of poultry products as there are no scientific reports of transmission of bird flu to human beings.

The outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza (AI) has been confirmed in 10 states so far.

Briefing reporters, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh said there have been no scientific reports on transmission of bird flu to humans and consumers should not be scared.

He asked state governments, including Delhi, not to close mandis (wholesale markets) or restrict sale of poultry products.

Singh's comments came in the wake of the Delhi government's decision to ban sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in the day, the ministry in an official statement said bird flu has been confirmed in 10 states so far and stressed on increased surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms.

''Till January 11, 2021, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country,'' the department of animal husbandry and dairying said in a statement.

The outbreak was confirmed in seven states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh -- as on Sunday (January 10).

On Monday, bird flu was confirmed in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

