Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNPT container traffic reaches 2-year high in December

The overall traffic at the port grew 10.04 per cent to 6.37 million tons in the previous month from the 5.79 million tons handled in December-2019, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:43 IST
JNPT container traffic reaches 2-year high in December

Container traffic at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust spiked 9.9 per cent to 4,59,920 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) in December 2020 as compared to the year-ago period, the port operator said on Monday. The overall traffic at the port grew 10.04 per cent to 6.37 million tons in the previous month from the 5.79 million tons handled in December-2019, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a release. The container traffic handled in December was the highest in the last 24 months, JNPT said. Also in rail operations, the port handled a record 556 rakes in December last year, it said, adding that the average monthly terminal handling time of trains improved to 4:42 hours in the previous month from 6:18 hours in September. The average monthly turn-around time of trains (from placement to removal of trains) also reduced to 9:35 hours in December from 13:34 hours in September, it said. In CY2020, the total container traffic handled by the port stood at 4.47 million TEUs, with APM Terminals Mumbai (GTI) handling 1.69 million TEUs, DP World NSIGT and NSICT handling 0.77 million TEUs and 0.64 million TEUs, respectively, JNPT said in the release. Besides, JNPCT handled 0.56 million TEUs and BMCT handled 0.81 million TEUs. The overall traffic handled in the CY2020 was 62.32 million tonnes including liquid and other cargo, it said. “CY2020 has been a challenging year for all of us but we can look back with a certain degree of satisfaction on what we did to keep JNPT up and running and help maintain the supply of essential goods and trade flows critical for the country,'' said Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

5G COVID-19 conspiracy theory baseless and fake, S.Africa's telecoms regulator says

A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the coronavirus is baseless and fake, South Africas telecom regulator said on Monday after towers in KwaZulu-Natal province were torched last week. Reiterating ...

Dr Vardhan congratulates AIIMS for being number one medical institutions

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today presided over the 47th Convocation of AIIMS New Delhi for the year 2018 and 2019 in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welf...

Tata Motors owned JLR car sales take pandemic hit; sales strong in China

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR on Monday released its 2020 sales figures, which reflect a considerable hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but the company highlighted signs of recovery as sales in China remained strong.For the...

No avian death reported from Kashmir's prominent Hokersar wetland, but officials maintain vigil

No bird deaths have been reported from Hokersar wetland -- Kashmirs largest and the most prominent wetland -- even as a sustained surveillance and monitoring campaign for bird flu has been launched in the valley, officials said on Monday.A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021