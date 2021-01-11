Madrid Barajas airport getting back to normal operation after snowfall

Madrid Barajas airport getting back to normal operation after snowfallReuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:52 IST
The Madrid Barajas airport is operating with two runways after the snow that fell during the weekend was cleared and is gradually getting back to normal, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told reporters on Monday.
The airport was closed on Saturday and Sunday after the city was hit by its worst snow storm in decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)