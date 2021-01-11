Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labour Ministry to consider feedback on using social media for wage payment intimation

The labour ministry will consider feedback on a new provision of sending intimation about all payments to employees through electronic mode, including social media, under draft standing orders on manufacturing, mining and services sectors, a senior official said.There has been demand that intimation about payment of wages salary slips should not be sent through social media platforms due to privacy concerns.The ministry had circulated two draft standing orders on the services sector and manufacturing and mining sectors on December 31, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:07 IST
Labour Ministry to consider feedback on using social media for wage payment intimation

The labour ministry will consider feedback on a new provision of sending intimation about all payments to employees through electronic mode, including social media, under draft standing orders on manufacturing, mining and services sectors, a senior official said.

There has been demand that intimation about payment of wages (salary slips) should not be sent through social media platforms due to privacy concerns.

The ministry had circulated two draft standing orders on the services sector and manufacturing and mining sectors on December 31, 2020. It has given 30 days' time to stakeholders to give feedback before the orders are implemented.

Talking to PTI, Chief Labour Commissioner and Director General Labour Bureau D S Negi said, ''These are draft standing orders and we have sought feedback on all rules of these new orders. The ministry will also consider feedback on the rule regarding payment of wages also and no final decision has been taken as yet.'' Besides, there could be other rules in the standing orders where stakeholders can raise their objections which would be duly considered and deliberated upon before implementation, he added.

The clause in the draft orders says, ''All payment including wages to the workers shall be paid by crediting in the bank account of worker on electronic mode or digital form. Intimation... to a worker shall be sent to him through Short Messaging Service (SMS) or e-mail or social media communication, such as, WhatsApp or by issuing a slip.'' Some people have expressed apprehension that this clause would enable the employers to put personal and financial details of an employee on social media platforms which can be accessed by the public at large.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Research Wing Head and its former general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said the labour ministry can clarify on this clause that the intimation would be send to the personal social media (WhatsApp) account of an employee and not to a WhatsApp group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Engineering exporters seek govt intervention to stem steel prices

Engineering exporters body EEPC India on Monday sought urgent government intervention to stem the runaway rise in steel prices, a key raw material for manufacturing. With a whopping 55 per cent rise in prices of steel, the mother raw materi...

Bitcoin falls 19% to face biggest one-day drop since March

Bitcoin plunged more than 19 to a one-week low on Monday, putting the cryptocurrency on track for its biggest one-day drop since March as its recent red-hot rally hit the buffers. Bitcoin slumped 30,699, its lowest since Jan. 5, after exten...

5G COVID-19 conspiracy theory baseless and fake, S.Africa's telecoms regulator says

A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the coronavirus is baseless and fake, South Africas telecom regulator said on Monday after towers in KwaZulu-Natal province were torched last week. Reiterating ...

Dr Vardhan congratulates AIIMS for being number one medical institutions

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today presided over the 47th Convocation of AIIMS New Delhi for the year 2018 and 2019 in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021