Left Menu
Development News Edition

BioNTech lifts 2021 COVID-19 vaccine output target to 2 bln doses

Pfizer's partner BioNTech boosted the 2021 delivery target for their COVID-19 vaccine to 2 billion doses, up from 1.3 billion previously, as they bring new production lines on stream and as more doses can be extracted per vial.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:21 IST
BioNTech lifts 2021 COVID-19 vaccine output target to 2 bln doses

Pfizer's partner BioNTech boosted the 2021 delivery target for their COVID-19 vaccine to 2 billion doses, up from 1.3 billion previously, as they bring new production lines on stream and as more doses can be extracted per vial. Special syringes known as low dead space syringes were instrumental in the increase, which would result in 1 billion people getting the designated two-dose regimen, BioNTech said in a presentation posted on Monday.

The syringes allow the extraction of six doses from a standard vial, instead of the usual five, by avoiding unused liquid left in a syringe. "We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated six-dose label," BioNTech said.

A new site in Marburg, Germany, acquired from Novartis in September, would boost annual capacity by up to 750 million doses when it becomes operational by end-February, it added. Additional capacity by contractors, who supply ingredients and fill the finished substance into vials, had also helped to lift the target.

The Biotech firm added on its slides that 32.9 million doses had been shipped as per Sunday. A spokeswoman said that 50 million doses had been produced at the end of 2020, as previously planned, but that deliveries had been held until specific orders are placed to avoid excess storage time. (Additional reporting by Thomas Seythal and Patricia Weiss, editing by Louise Heavens Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kenin out of Abu Dhabi Open in quarterfinal loss to Sakkari

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was eliminated from the season-opening Abu Dhabi Open in the quarterfinals on Monday after a three-set loss to Maria Sakkari.Kenin won the opening set but faded as ninth-seeded Sakkari won 2-6, 6-2, 6-0....

Netflix announces Aggretsuko Season 4 through colourful anime art

Its good news for the viewers that Netflix has renewed Aggretsuko for season 4. Fans have been ardently waiting to hear the news for last few months.Netflix confirmed Aggretsuko Season 4 on December 24, 2020 via a Twitter announcement, with...

Goyal reviews progress of Bengaluru suburban railway project

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of the Railway Board and the Karnataka government to review the progress of the Bengaluru suburban railway project, said an official statement.The minister said th...

Engineering exporters seek govt intervention to stem steel prices

Engineering exporters body EEPC India on Monday sought urgent government intervention to stem the runaway rise in steel prices, a key raw material for manufacturing. With a whopping 55 per cent rise in prices of steel, the mother raw materi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021