First consignment of around 70-80 lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Kolkata

The first consignment of around70-80 lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines is likely to reach thecity on Tuesday, a senior official of the state healthdepartment said.

Four vehicles have been readied to ferry theconsignment from the city airport to state-owned CentralFamily Welfare Stores at Bagbazar -- the biggest depot forstockpiling vaccines in Bengal, he said on Monday.

At the Bagbazar store, five walk-in-coolers (WICs) andfour walk-in-freezers (WIFs) have been prepared to store thevials, he added.

Hoping that distribution of the vials to otherdistricts may begin shortly after it arrives, or on Wednesday,the official said all ''transportation has been arranged''.

''Before the vials are dispatched to other districts,we will have to take down details, such as batch number andother specifications,'' he said.

The central government had last week said that thenationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive would begin on January16. Frontline workers will be among the first ones to receivethe dose.

