Left Menu
Development News Edition

First consignment of around 70-80 lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:34 IST
First consignment of around 70-80 lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first consignment of around70-80 lakh vials of COVID-19 vaccines is likely to reach thecity on Tuesday, a senior official of the state healthdepartment said.

Four vehicles have been readied to ferry theconsignment from the city airport to state-owned CentralFamily Welfare Stores at Bagbazar -- the biggest depot forstockpiling vaccines in Bengal, he said on Monday.

At the Bagbazar store, five walk-in-coolers (WICs) andfour walk-in-freezers (WIFs) have been prepared to store thevials, he added.

Hoping that distribution of the vials to otherdistricts may begin shortly after it arrives, or on Wednesday,the official said all ''transportation has been arranged''.

''Before the vials are dispatched to other districts,we will have to take down details, such as batch number andother specifications,'' he said.

The central government had last week said that thenationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive would begin on January16. Frontline workers will be among the first ones to receivethe dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kenin out of Abu Dhabi Open in quarterfinal loss to Sakkari

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was eliminated from the season-opening Abu Dhabi Open in the quarterfinals on Monday after a three-set loss to Maria Sakkari.Kenin won the opening set but faded as ninth-seeded Sakkari won 2-6, 6-2, 6-0....

Netflix announces Aggretsuko Season 4 through colourful anime art

Its good news for the viewers that Netflix has renewed Aggretsuko for season 4. Fans have been ardently waiting to hear the news for last few months.Netflix confirmed Aggretsuko Season 4 on December 24, 2020 via a Twitter announcement, with...

Goyal reviews progress of Bengaluru suburban railway project

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with senior officials of the Railway Board and the Karnataka government to review the progress of the Bengaluru suburban railway project, said an official statement.The minister said th...

Engineering exporters seek govt intervention to stem steel prices

Engineering exporters body EEPC India on Monday sought urgent government intervention to stem the runaway rise in steel prices, a key raw material for manufacturing. With a whopping 55 per cent rise in prices of steel, the mother raw materi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021