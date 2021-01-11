Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vistara to operate daily flights on Delhi-Sharjah route from Jan 20

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:50 IST
Vistara to operate daily flights on Delhi-Sharjah route from Jan 20
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Full service carrier Vistara said on Monday it will be operating daily flights between Delhi and Sharjah from January 20 onwards.

''The airline will operate its Airbus A320neo aircraft on this route as part of the 'air bubble agreement' between India and the UAE, complementing its services to or from Dubai,'' it said in a press release.

The flight would depart from the Delhi airport at 2.30 am (local time) and would land at the Sharjah airport at 5 am (local time) every day.

It would depart from there at 6 am (local time) and would land at the Delhi airport at 11.35 am (local time) every day.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral ''air bubble'' arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scotland FA suspends lower leagues as cases rise

Scottish soccer authorities have suspended the professional game below the top two divisions for three weeks because of an escalation in coronavirus cases in the country.The suspension applies to the mens leagues below the Championship, the...

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone

Technology Writers President Donald Trump has been kicked off of most mainstream social media platforms following his supporters siege on the US Capitol.But it remains to be seen how fast or where if anywhere on the internet he will be ab...

Bitcoin falls 19% to face biggest one-day drop since March

Bitcoin plunged more than 19 to a one-week low on Monday, putting the cryptocurrency on track for its biggest one-day drop since March as its recent red-hot rally hit the buffers. Bitcoin slumped 30,699, its lowest since Jan. 5, after exten...

Aid groups, Yemenis fear more misery with US designation of Houthis

Global aid groups and ordinary Yemenis fear that a U.S. plan to blacklist Yemens Houthi movement will only heap more misery on a country blighted by death, disease and poverty due to war.The majority of the population lives in northern Yeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021