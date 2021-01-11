Punjab cabinet approves one-time settlement scheme for traders

The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved a one-time settlement scheme for traders to clear their pending arrears. The scheme will be implemented across the state from February 1 and the state exchequer would bear a financial burden of Rs 121.06 crore, according to a government statement here. All dealers whose assessments have been framed up to December 31, 2020 could apply for the benefit under the scheme till April 30.

Various trade associations had urged the state government to introduce a one-time scheme (OTS) for the clearance and settlement of outstanding arrears under the Punjab Value Added tax Act, 2005 and Central Sales tax Act, 1956, the statement said.

According to the assessments conducted for the year 2013-14, 40,000 plus dealers with demand of up to Rs 1 lakh would get 90 per cent relief in tax and 100 per cent relief in interest and penalty.

They would be required to pay only 10 per cent of the due tax and zero amount on account of interest or penalty.

Thus, these 40,000 plus dealers are required to deposit only Rs 6.70 crores against the total demand of Rs 90.52 crore, it said.

In addition, 4,755 dealers with demands ranging from Rs 1-5 lakh would get 100 per cent relief in interest and penalty in the assessments conducted for the year 2013-14. Meanwhile, the cabinet, which met here under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, also gave nod to amend the policy of 'appointments of honour and gratitude to the war heroes or their dependents' with a view to mitigate the problems being faced by dependents of martyred/disabled soldiers in getting the jobs in line with the existing policy. The amendments in the policy will now allow the family of a martyr to reserve the job for a minor child in case the widow of the soldier does not wish to take up the job herself.

Another provision has been inserted whereby widows of martyrs, who had been constrained to take up Group D posts due to extreme financial hardship, would be allowed to take a fresh Group C appointment provided they had upgraded their educational qualifications accordingly. These amendments, along with certain others, would pave the way for the next of kin to avail the benefits being provided to them in recognition of the valour and bravery shown by the martyr. The cabinet also gave approval for the restructuring of the state's Information and Public Relations department.

