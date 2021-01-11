Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed rate hikes, tapering coming closer, markets fret

Some now reckon the Fed may start unwinding -- or tapering -- its $120 billion a month asset-purchase programme by the end of the year, paving the way for more than one quarter-point interest rate hike in 2023. Eurodollar futures maturing in September 2023 now expect as much as 40 basis points (bps) in cumulative rate increases by then, compared with 30 bps last week.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:07 IST
Fed rate hikes, tapering coming closer, markets fret

Money markets have ramped up bets on U.S. interest rates rising in 2023, sending a shudder through global equities which may soon have to brace for the day the Federal Reserve starts scaling back aid to the economy. The Democrat "Blue Sweep" of Congress and White House almost certainly means more government spending, potentially accelerating economic recovery and inflation.

With U.S. President-elect Joe Biden promising "trillions" in extra spending, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are above 1.10%, a 9-month high. Some now reckon the Fed may start unwinding -- or tapering -- its $120 billion a month asset-purchase programme by the end of the year, paving the way for more than one quarter-point interest rate hike in 2023.

Eurodollar futures maturing in September 2023 now expect as much as 40 basis points (bps) in cumulative rate increases by then, compared with 30 bps last week. The futures are a bet on the direction of the short-term London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), one of the most widely used interest rate benchmarks in global financial markets. Investors hedge interest rate risk in the eurodollar market.

The shift was accompanied by higher trading volumes, implying a broader change of thinking is underway -- turnover on June 2023 futures contracts saw their third biggest volume day ever on Friday. "Bond markets are bringing forward the timing of the first Fed rate hike, even if people are getting a bit carried away over the fiscal stimulus from Biden," said Thomas Costerg, senior economist at Pictet Wealth Management.

He sees the euro-dollar futures shift as an over-reaction, given the challenges faced by the economy grappling with COVID-19 and expects the first rate hike only in 2025. Investors jumped on the reflation bandwagon in November, betting the world economy would return to growth in 2021 thanks to COVID-19 vaccines and Biden's presidential election victory.

Those bets gathered steam in the opening days of 2021 as Democrat wins in the Georgia Senate run-off sent Treasury yields soaring despite weak economic data. Eurodollar futures contracts maturing December 2022 show the first signs of changing expectations on U.S. rates, pricing 10 bps of rate increases by then, compared to no changes until last week.

Those moves contributed to stock market losses on Monday, with world stocks falling 0.7% Societe Generale strategist Kenneth Broux said markets were definitely pricing in rate hikes by end-2023, but he cautioned the time frame "will keep shifting, especially if the U.S. continues to lose jobs as they did in December."

TASTE OF TAPER TANTRUM? Well before any rate hikes, the Fed will have to cut back its asset purchases, reducing the flow of liquidity into markets. It was such fears that ignited a weeks-long equity and bond market selloff in 2013, the so-called taper tantrum.

Tapering may commence by end-2021, Deutsche Bank said, noting the Fed could signal its tapering intentions in June "if they are convinced that the vaccine rollout is proceeding well and growth is getting back on track before a gradual taper in December." Morgan Stanley expects this to happen from January 2022, predicting government debt purchases to be tapered by $10 billion, mortgage-backed debt by $5 billion at every meeting with an aim to completely stop purchases by 2023.

In itself, tapering won't lead to rate hikes but it would boost yields, a challenge for markets with elevated valuations. "The story in equity markets is about the spread between corporate earnings yields and 10-year Treasury yields," Pictet Wealth's Costerg said.

"One leg of the equation -- interest rates -- was fixed, but now people fear it may be starting to move."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for th...

Prime suspect in Jharkhand beheading case identified: Police

The Jharkhand Police on Mondayclaimed to have identified the prime suspect in the beheadingof a woman in Ranchi earlier this month.The beheaded and naked corpse of a woman was found inRanchis Ormanjhi area on January 3.The prime suspect is ...

WHO hopes to start vaccination in poorer countries in Feb

The World Health Organization hopes to be able to launch COVID-19 vaccines in poor and lower middle-income countries in February through its COVAX programme, WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.Over 40 countries have now begun v...

I will live, work and die for people: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said, without naming anyone, thatshe will not allow the country to be divided, and will live,work and die for people.Speaking at the inauguration of the rest camp ofGangasagar pilgrims at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021