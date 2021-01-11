Left Menu
Development News Edition

American Express, Dow halt donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

American Express said it has not contributed to senators who backed Electoral College objections, but previously made contributions to 22 of the 139 House members who voted for the objections. Morgan Stanley confirmed that the bank is withholding contributions from its political action committee to lawmakers that did not to certify Biden's win but said there is no specific time frame.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:18 IST
American Express, Dow halt donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

American Express and Dow said Monday they will halt donations to lawmakers who did not support the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win last week. Amex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri said in a statement that "last week’s attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our" values and said its political action committee will not support them.

A Dow spokeswoman said Monday the company "is immediately suspending all corporate and employee political action committee contributions to any member of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the presidential election." The company said the "suspension will remain in place for a period of one election cycle (two years for House members; up to six years for Senators)."

On Sunday, Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) said they would suspend donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying Biden's victory. American Express said it has not contributed to senators who backed Electoral College objections, but previously made contributions to 22 of the 139 House members who voted for the objections.

Morgan Stanley confirmed that the bank is withholding contributions from its political action committee to lawmakers that did not to certify Biden's win but said there is no specific time frame. Ford Motor Co said Monday its political action committee was "for now" halting all political donations as it reviewed events over the past year. Commerce Bank said it had suspended all support for officials "who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for th...

Prime suspect in Jharkhand beheading case identified: Police

The Jharkhand Police on Mondayclaimed to have identified the prime suspect in the beheadingof a woman in Ranchi earlier this month.The beheaded and naked corpse of a woman was found inRanchis Ormanjhi area on January 3.The prime suspect is ...

WHO hopes to start vaccination in poorer countries in Feb

The World Health Organization hopes to be able to launch COVID-19 vaccines in poor and lower middle-income countries in February through its COVAX programme, WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.Over 40 countries have now begun v...

I will live, work and die for people: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said, without naming anyone, thatshe will not allow the country to be divided, and will live,work and die for people.Speaking at the inauguration of the rest camp ofGangasagar pilgrims at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021