Left Menu
Development News Edition

A new 'dawn': Serum COVID-19 vaccine shipment to start on Tue

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:39 IST
A new 'dawn': Serum COVID-19 vaccine shipment to start on Tue

Stocks of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine,Covishield, are likely to start moving out of Serum Instituteof India's facility here on early Tuesday morning, days aheadof the nationwide inoculation drive, marking India's entryinto a decisive phase against the anti-coronavirus fight.

A source closely involved in logistical arrangementssaid the movement of vaccine doses is likely to start fromearly Tuesday morning through road and air routes amidelaborate police security.

''Some consignments will go by roadways and some willgo by air,'' said the source.

Trucks belonging to Kool-ex Cold Chain Ltd, which willbe ferrying vaccine stocks, reached Serum Institute of India's(SII) Manjari facility on Monday evening, where loading ofdoses will take place, he said.

Covishield is co-developed by the University of Oxfordand British-Swedish company AstraZeneca in collaboration withthe Pune-based SII.

Among the first batch, one consignment is scheduled tobe shipped by an Air India cargo flight to Ahmedabad.

''In the consignment there are 23 pieces weighing 736kg which will be sent by air cargo,'' said a source from theairline.

On Monday, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Pateltweeted that his state will receive the first consignment ofcoronavirus vaccine on Tuesday at 10.45 am at the SardarVallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, the Union government placed apurchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 11million doses of Covishield, each costing Rs 210, includingGST, official sources said in New Delhi.

Covishield vaccine doses would be initially shipped to60 consignee points from where those would be distributed tovarious vaccination centres across India, the sources said.

The Maharashtra government has already decided toprovide police security to trucks carrying vaccine doses up toairports and the state's borders.

''Kool-ex Cold Chain is the lead vendor for themovement of the vaccine from the SII factory to over 50primary government locations (depots) in the first leg,'' thecompany's co-founder, Rahul Agarwal, had said on Sunday.

He had said about 300 GPS-fitted trucks will be usedfor shipping consignments and if needed 500 more will be ropedin for the task.

The country will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drivefrom January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi hascalled the world's largest inoculation programme with priorityto be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontlineworkers.

India had recently approved two vaccines, SII'sCovishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, forrestricted emergency use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar2021. Fixed elect...

Arjun Kapoor channels Monday mood with latest pictures

Channelling his Monday Mood, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to his stunning pictures in a blue ensemble. The Ishaqzaadeactor posted a series of pictures on Instagram that featured him describing his Monday Blues.In the pictures, ...

Rugby-European Champions Cup, Challenge Cup suspended due to COVID-19

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been temporarily suspended after the French government recommended that games against British clubs be postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis, European Professional Club Rugby said on Monday.Fol...

"TN govt retrieved about 40000 ha temple land from encroachers in last 5 yrs"

The Tamil Nadu government hasretrieved about 40,000 hectares of temple land fromencroachers in the last five years and the drive against themwould continue, Hindu Religious Charitable EndowmentsMinister Sevoor S Ramachandran said here on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021