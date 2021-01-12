Sainsbury's to enforce mask-wearing in stores

British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Monday it would enforce the wearing of masks in stores with security guards who will also ensure that people shop alone, amid concern about the possibility that COVID-19 is spreading in stores.

The company said in a statement it had reduced the number of customers allowed into stores at any one time as it followed Morrisons in tightening the rules

Also Read: Russia bars more British citizens from entry over Navalny sanctions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)