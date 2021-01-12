Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ford announces closing of Brazil manufacturing operations

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 12-01-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 03:59 IST
Ford announces closing of Brazil manufacturing operations

Ford Motor has said it will close three plants in Brazil and stop producing automobiles in the South American country.

The company said in a statement on Monday it will cease production immediately at the factories ''as the COVID-19 pandemic amplifies persistent industry idle capacity and slow sales that have resulted in years of significant losses''.

The automaker also said it will keep its South America headquarters, product development centre and proving grounds in Brazil.

''With more than a century in South America and Brazil, we know these are very difficult, but necessary, actions to create a healthy and sustainable business,'' said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. ''We are moving to a lean, asset-light business model by ceasing production in Brazil and serving customers with some of the best and most exciting vehicles in our global portfolio.'' Ford's decision is yet another blow to Brazil, whose economy has suffered since 2014, sinking further amid the pandemic. The country's unemployment rate is nearing 15 per cent, a figure that economists consider to be largely underestimated.

Ford also said its Brazilian clients will have their needs met with cars sourced from Argentina, Uruguay and other regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park

Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world.The parks executive director, Lisa Pe...

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Bidens Jan. 20 inauguration, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday. Threatened with more violenc...

U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terrorist group

The outgoing U.S. administration is to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move the United Nations warned could undermine peace talks and make it harder to feed Yemenis enduring the worlds largest humanit...

UPDATE 1-CDC says 9 million Americans now vaccinated as U.S. states scramble

Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the roaring pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021