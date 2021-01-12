Left Menu
MPCB notice to Parli thermal power station over ash problem

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:02 IST
MPCB notice to Parli thermal power station over ash problem
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued a notice to Parli Thermal Powerstation in Beed district over alleged mismanagement of ash, a by-product at the power unit, an MPCB official said on Tuesday.

The official said there is no designated storage facility as such in Parli and the ash during transportation spills from trucks on roads, creating environmental issues.

''To address this issue, we have served a notice to the power station and asked its officials to initiate steps accordingly. We have told our officials to check the air quality at three places in Parli. Once we get the report, further line of action will be decided,'' he said.

The power station is one of the coal based powerplants of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company.

The power plant's chief engineer, Mohan Avhad, told PTI that large ponds have been created in Parli to store the ash, which is then given free of cost to brick manufacturers, as a government policy.

During transportation of the ash in trucks from the ponds, it spills and falls on roadsides. When other vehicles pass over it, the ash flies in the air and creates problems, he said.

''We received the MPCB's notice, dated January 8, on Monday, and they have asked us about the corrective measures being taken to prevent environmental problems arising due to the ash,'' the official said.

We have decided to remove all the ash from roadsides and other places,'' he said.

He said they will also talk to people who transport the ash to fill their trucks up to the prescribed level.

''We will also ask them to transport the ash in closed vehicles. These steps will be initiated in a month,'' he said.

