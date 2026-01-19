Benin's Political Landscape: Pro-Talon Parties Dominate Parliament

In a surprising turn of events, Benin's political opposition has been shut out of parliament, according to provisional results from the January 11 elections. The outcome sees parties aligned with President Patrice Talon sweeping all seats, provoking unease among critics who fear diminishing democratic checks and balances.

The Progressive Union for Renewal captured 60 of the 109 seats, while the Republican Bloc secured the remaining 49 seats. This power shift occurs against a backdrop of political unrest, including a recent failed coup attempt against President Talon, whose decade-long presidency is nearing its end.

The Democrats, the chief opposition party linked to former President Thomas Boni Yayi, garnered just 16.14% of the vote, missing the 20% threshold required for parliamentary representation. Observers noted electoral irregularities and reforms that doubled the threshold from 10% in previous elections. Amidst this, voter turnout stood at 36.73%.

