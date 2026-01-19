Left Menu

Benin's Political Landscape: Pro-Talon Parties Dominate Parliament

Benin's opposition parties failed to win any seats in parliament as pro-Talon parties swept the January 11 election. This development follows a failed coup attempt and precedes a presidential election. The Progressive Union for Renewal and the Republican Bloc now control the parliament, raising concerns about diminishing political checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cotonou | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:07 IST
Benin's Political Landscape: Pro-Talon Parties Dominate Parliament
  • Country:
  • Benin

In a surprising turn of events, Benin's political opposition has been shut out of parliament, according to provisional results from the January 11 elections. The outcome sees parties aligned with President Patrice Talon sweeping all seats, provoking unease among critics who fear diminishing democratic checks and balances.

The Progressive Union for Renewal captured 60 of the 109 seats, while the Republican Bloc secured the remaining 49 seats. This power shift occurs against a backdrop of political unrest, including a recent failed coup attempt against President Talon, whose decade-long presidency is nearing its end.

The Democrats, the chief opposition party linked to former President Thomas Boni Yayi, garnered just 16.14% of the vote, missing the 20% threshold required for parliamentary representation. Observers noted electoral irregularities and reforms that doubled the threshold from 10% in previous elections. Amidst this, voter turnout stood at 36.73%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
2
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
3
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia
4
Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close second

Soccer-Arsenal top Deloitte's Women's Money League for 2025, Chelsea close s...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026