Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU drugs watchdog to review Astra-Oxford vaccine this month

(https://bit.ly/2XuWmm3) If endorsed by the EMA and formally approved by the European Commission, the AstraZeneca vaccine would become the third vaccine against the new coronavirus available on the continent after Pfizer's and Moderna's. The EMA also said that during its rolling review of the vaccine, it had assessed data from ongoing trials in Brazil, Britain and South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:10 IST
EU drugs watchdog to review Astra-Oxford vaccine this month

Europe's drugs regulator will review AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine this month under an accelerated timeline, after the British drugmaker submitted an application for conditional approval, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it would fast-track the assessment of the application and could issue an opinion on a conditional marketing authorisation by Jan. 29 at a meeting of its human medicines committee (CHMP). (https://bit.ly/2XuWmm3) If endorsed by the EMA and formally approved by the European Commission, the AstraZeneca vaccine would become the third vaccine against the new coronavirus available on the continent after Pfizer's and Moderna's.

The EMA also said that during its rolling review of the vaccine, it had assessed data from ongoing trials in Brazil, Britain and South Africa. It is also studying additional information provided by AstraZeneca at the CHMP's request. European Union conditional marketing authorisation allows a treatment to be sold for a year in the 27-nation bloc before all necessary data on its efficacy and side-effects are available.

AstraZeneca's vaccine has been approved in countries including Argentina, Britain, El Salvador and India. Brazil is expected to decide on approval this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

The first consignment of 6.47lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here on Tuesday,and the Karnataka government said it was committed toconducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.According to official sources, the flight ca...

Motor racing-Formula One postpones Australian GP, China uncertain

Formula One postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November, with Bahrain opening the season and Chinas race left hanging, as COVID-19 forced the sport to rewrite the 2021 calendar on Tuesday. Italys Imola circuit was added to th...

5 lip-smacking recipes to relish on Makar Sankranti

As the winter season peaks the craving for delicious seasonal foods, one can try out these lip-smacking dishes on the festival of Makar Sankranti. In the Hindu calendar, the festival is dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while Magh Bihu is c...

EU to close preliminary talks this week with Valneva over COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission plans to conclude this week preliminary talks with French company Valneva over the advance purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EU top negotiator Sandra Gallina told lawmakers on Tuesday.We intend to launch th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021