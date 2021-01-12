AP gets 4.96 lakh doses from Covaxin

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesdayreceived 4.96 lakh doses of Covaxin, the much awaitedcoronavirus vaccine.

A special cargo plane brought the vaccine to theVijayawada airport from Pune on Tuesday afternoon.

From there the consignment was shifted to the statevaccine depot in Gannavaram.

State Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said thefirst consignment of vaccine doses would be sufficient tovaccinate about 3.7 lakh health care workers in the firstround beginning January 16.

The state government made elaborate arrangements forstoring the vaccine in temperature-controlled cold storageunits.

Refrigerated vans will be used to transport the vaccineto over 1,900 session sites where the chosen healthcareworkers will be given the vaccine from January 16.

