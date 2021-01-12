Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP gets 4.96 lakh doses from Covaxin

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:20 IST
AP gets 4.96 lakh doses from Covaxin

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesdayreceived 4.96 lakh doses of Covaxin, the much awaitedcoronavirus vaccine.

A special cargo plane brought the vaccine to theVijayawada airport from Pune on Tuesday afternoon.

From there the consignment was shifted to the statevaccine depot in Gannavaram.

State Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said thefirst consignment of vaccine doses would be sufficient tovaccinate about 3.7 lakh health care workers in the firstround beginning January 16.

The state government made elaborate arrangements forstoring the vaccine in temperature-controlled cold storageunits.

Refrigerated vans will be used to transport the vaccineto over 1,900 session sites where the chosen healthcareworkers will be given the vaccine from January 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines

The first consignment of 6.47lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here on Tuesday,and the Karnataka government said it was committed toconducting the vaccination drive in a transparent way.According to official sources, the flight ca...

Motor racing-Formula One postpones Australian GP, China uncertain

Formula One postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November, with Bahrain opening the season and Chinas race left hanging, as COVID-19 forced the sport to rewrite the 2021 calendar on Tuesday. Italys Imola circuit was added to th...

5 lip-smacking recipes to relish on Makar Sankranti

As the winter season peaks the craving for delicious seasonal foods, one can try out these lip-smacking dishes on the festival of Makar Sankranti. In the Hindu calendar, the festival is dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while Magh Bihu is c...

EU to close preliminary talks this week with Valneva over COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission plans to conclude this week preliminary talks with French company Valneva over the advance purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EU top negotiator Sandra Gallina told lawmakers on Tuesday.We intend to launch th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021