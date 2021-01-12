HMSI commences bookings of new version of Africa Twin Adventure Sports

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for new version of Africa Twin Adventure Sports in the country.

The price of the latest version of the bike starts at Rs 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

”Africa Twin tribe has been growing successfully in India and introduction of the latest version - The 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports will inspire many adventure seekers to explore the new destinations never taken before,'' HMSI Director - Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

The bike comes with various features like wheelie control, cornering ABS with off-road setting, five-stage adjustable windscreen, adjustable seat and heated grips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)