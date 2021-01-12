Divers recover 'black box' from crashed Indonesia plane
Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a black box from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday.PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:40 IST
Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor have recovered a “black box” from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The recovery of the device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 plane to nosedive into the ocean shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. TV stations on Tuesday showed divers on an inflatable vessel with a large white container containing the black box. It was unclear whether the device was the plane's flight data or cockpit voice recorder. It is to be handed over to the National Transportation Safety Committee, which is overseeing the crash investigation. A navy ship earlier picked up intense pings being emitted from the boxes, which officials said were buried in the seabed under tons of sharp objects in the wreckage.
ALSO READ
Indonesia hopes to retrieve black boxes of crashed jet from Java Sea
Indonesia hopes to retrieve black boxes of crashed jet from Java Sea
Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta -media
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media
Indonesian divers find parts of plane wreckage in Java Sea